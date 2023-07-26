MDC questions abrupt adjournment of GHADC Session by Dy Chairman  

Tura, July 26: The abrupt adjournment of the GHADC’s ongoing 8th Session by its Deputy Chairman on Wednesday has been questioned by Rongrong MDC, Rinaldo K Sangma, who said that the move was taken without assigning any reason or due justification.

According to Rinaldo, opposition MDCs who were present during the session were left baffled after the session was abruptly adjourned by the Deputy Chairman. When questioned by opposition MDCs why the session was adjourned without any justification, the Deputy Chairman allegedly made excuses of the current situation.

He added that since the violence at the Chief Minister’s Office at Dakopgre in Tura on Monday, Tura Town had already returned to normal with the district administration already issuing orders for regulation of shops, institutions and offices.

“I had requested the Deputy Chairman to allow the Question Hour and motions and extension of the session days as no Question Hour session and Motion and Resolution session was allotted in the two days. But the Treasury Bench staged a walkout instead as if to run away from certain pertinent issues which were to be brought to light and questions to be asked on the floor of the house,” The Rongrong MDC claimed.

According to the MDC, issues such as the alleged involvement of the CEM in the Coal Scam, Salary Issues, matters pertaining to UCC, 15th Finance Commission sanctions and certain pertinent issues were to be questioned during the ongoing 8th session. He added however, that the abrupt adjournment only left the ruling NPP MDCs without any accountability and answers made to the public.