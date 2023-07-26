JNV students complain of neglect, poor conditions; FKJGP demands urgent action

Nongpoh, July 26: In a distressing revelation, students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Niangbari have voiced serious concern about the deplorable conditions prevailing within their school premises. Despite receiving adequate funds from the Government of India, the students alleged that the school administration had neglected their complaints, forcing them to seek assistance from the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP).

The list of complaints provided by the students highlighted multitude of issues plaguing their educational institution. Among the problems raised were water scarcity and irregular supply, substandard food with rotten vegetables and foul odours, inadequate infrastructure, the absence of a proper playground, the usage of expired medicines and delays in providing essential sanitary pads.

Students also lamented lack of cleanliness and hygiene standards, inefficient supervisory and scheduling practices, as well as problems with waste disposal and drainage. In addition, it came to light that the boys’ hostel had issues with its septic tank, further adding to the dismal conditions faced by the students.

One of the major concerns brought forward by the students was the discrimination between boys and girls within the school premises, which they felt was both unjust and unacceptable.

In their bid to address these pressing issues, the students had written a letter to the FKJGP, seeking their intervention, following which a delegation led by Ricky Majaw, Information Secretary, and Gabriel Sun, Education Secretary of the FKJGP North Khasi Hills District, visited JNV Niangbari to conduct an inspection.

During the inspection, the FKJGP members thoroughly evaluated the grievances presented by the students and found them to be authentic and valid. In light of the distressing conditions, the Federation leaders demanded that the school authorities take immediate action to rectify the problems faced by the students.

Furthermore, the FKJGP has pledged to meet the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi, Arpit Upadhyaya, in the coming days to apprise him of the dire situation prevailing within JNV Niangbari