Mizoram CM’s party yet to decide on withdrawal from NDA

Shillong, July 26: Zoramthanga, the Chief Minister of Mizoram and president of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), stated that his party has not yet made a decision regarding pulling out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Some MNF leaders and the party’s two parliamentarians from Mizoram have expressed their desire to withdraw support from the NDA due to issues like the Manipur unrest and Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Speaking at the ‘Solidarity March’ organized by the NGOs Coordination Committee in Mizoram to show support for the Kuki-Zo tribals affected by violence in Manipur, Zoramthanga emphasized that the party’s decision to remain in the NDA will depend on political necessities. While the MNF is an ally of the NDA, it firmly opposes the UCC and demands the restoration of peace in Manipur.

IANS reported that Zoramthanga reassured his party workers that the MNF and the state government are not afraid of the NDA government at the Centre. He also mentioned that unlike other parties trying to maintain good relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MNF has firmly opposed the proposed UCC in recent NDA meetings.

The MNF is also a part of the BJP-led anti-Congress alliance, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), of which Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the convener. MNF’s Lok Sabha member, C. Lalrosanga, and Rajya Sabha member, K. Vanlalvena, expressed their readiness to withdraw support from the NDA over the issues of Manipur violence, attacks on tribals, and the proposed UCC.

Both parliamentarians stated that the sentiments of the people of Mizoram are with the Manipur tribal community, as they share a kinship with the Mizos. Lalrosanga urged Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to step down or the imposition of President’s Rule in the violence-affected state to protect the tribals and restore peace.