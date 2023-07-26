Workshop for Gram Sewak, Sevikas held

Tura, July 26: The First ever One Day Workshop on Transformation for Gram Sewak and Sevikas of Garo Hills region was held at Asananggre under Rongram Community and Rural Development Block, West Garo Hills district on Wednesday. The workshop was organised by the Community and Rural Development Department, Government of Meghalaya in collaboration with State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD), Meghalaya and All Garo Hills Gram Sevak and Sevikas Association (AGHGSA).

Addressing the gathering of Gram Sevak and Sevikas of Garo Hills region, the Principal Secretary, C & RD Department, Sampath Kumar expressed his appreciation for the initiative of the Gram Sevak and Sevikas Association for their suggestion to conduct capacity building workshop for bringing change in their work and service delivery mechanism to the people of the region. Mentioning about the background and immense contribution of Gram Sevaks in rural areas, he said that Gram Sevaks bridge the rural people with the State at Block level and also informed that there is a need for strengthen the Gram Sevaks so that people can trust their work and added that change can already be seen since development are taking place and people are getting involved as well as resources are also available to the people through various means such as 100 Mandays provided by MGNREGA and other schemes and programs implemented by the Government for socio economic benefit of the rural people.

In her opening remark, Director, SIRD, Shillong Sanme R Marak highlighted the roles and responsibilities of Gram Sevak and Sevikas and said that they are the backbone of the Community welfare and development at the village level. Mentioning that Gram Sevak and Sevikas are responsible for overall development of the village, she said that with their determination and dedication they can uplift the economic conditions of the people of the village and even eradicate poverty at certain levels.