Fertilizers unit upgrade: Assam Opp seeks Governor’s intervention

Guwahati, July 27: The United Opposition Forum, Assam, comprising representatives of 12 political parties, on Thursday sought the Assam Governor’s intervention in preventing the “potential closure” of the Namrup-based Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL).

In a letter to the Governor, the Opposition parties expressed concern about recent reports suggesting that the central government might consider closure of BVFCL, based on the recommendations of the group of officers’ meeting under the purview of the Niti Aayog.

“This has raised apprehensions and uncertainty among the people of Assam, especially given the company’s historical significance and its contributions to the state’s agriculture economy,” the parties stated in the letter.

Notably, BVFCL, the sole urea manufacturing company in eastern India, has been a vital component of the region’s development and economic growth. Over the years, it has played a pivotal role in the agriculture sector and has been a significant source of employment for thousands of people.

Pointing out some key aspects, the forum stated that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the proposal of the department of fertilisers for a grant-in-aid of Rs 100 crore to BVFCL in February 2021, aimed at sustaining operations and restoring urea production capacity to 3.90 lakh metric tonnes.

“This financial assistance was seen as a positive move to support BVFCL. However, the recent contradictory statements given by different ministers regarding the future of BVFCL have further created confusion and uncertainty among people,” the parties stated.

“On one hand, the union minister for chemicals and fertilisers had in a video message on July 25, 2023 stated that there were no intentions to close down BVFCL, and instead, the government planned to modernise the facility. However, this statement contradicts the reply given by the minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers to an unstarred question raised by MP Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha on July 21, 2023,” they said.

“In response, it was clearly stated that a Committee of Group of Officers (CGO) under the purview of the Niti Aayog had recommended BVFCL for closure as part of the new Public Sector Enterprises Policy for Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the forum stated in the letter, urging the Assam Governor to take up the matter with the central government in order to prevent any potential move to close the vital establishment.

“Rather, the construction of the fourth unit of BVFCL in Namrup must be initiated to not only safeguard the livelihoods of thousands of workers but also ensure the continued growth and prosperity of the agriculture sector in the state,” the parties stated.