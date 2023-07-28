IMD issues heavy rain alert for multiple states as rains wreak havoc

Shillong, July 28: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for the next five days in several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, as incessant rains continue to lash most parts of the country.

A fresh landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Kamshet tunnel on Thursday night, disrupting the movement of vehicles on the busy 6-lane road. Highway police personnel are at the scene, working to clear the debris and restore traffic flow.

India Today reported that Maharashtra, in particular, has been experiencing heavy rainfall for days, causing water-logging and traffic jams in Mumbai. Neighboring districts of Thane and Raigad have also received over 100 mm of rainfall.

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded its wettest July ever, with a record-breaking 1557.8 mm of rainfall so far, according to the IMD. The city remains under a yellow alert with heavy rainfall predicted in isolated areas on Friday. The weather forecast indicates the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at some places, along with occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h.

Authorities, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are closely monitoring the situation and advising residents to exercise caution during this prolonged period of heavy rains.