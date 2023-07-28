Durand Cup set to kick off in Guwahati, Kokrajhar from Aug 4

Guwahati, July 28: The 132nd edition of the historic Durand Cup football tournament, which is organised by the Indian Armed Forces and supported by the Assam government, will commence in Guwahati and Kokrajhar from August 4, 2023.

This edition of Asia’s oldest football tournament, and the third oldest football tournament in the world, will be played across three venues – Guwahati and Kokrajhar in Assam and Kolkata in West Bengal.

For its part, the Assam government is leaving no stone unturned to make the tournament a resounding success. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been conducting regular reviews to identify and eliminate any potential bottlenecks in the process.

“These reviews have included all relevant stakeholders, including army authorities, to ensure a well-coordinated effort. As part of the grand spectacle, both venues, Guwahati and Kokrajhar, have been meticulously decked up to provide a world-class experience to football enthusiasts,” an official statement issued here on Friday said.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for August 4 in Guwahati, promises to be a visual extravaganza, with a plethora of captivating displays.

The audience will witness a thrilling fly past by IAF Su-30 fighter jets and aviation helicopters over the Sarusajai Sports Complex, setting the stage for an electrifying atmosphere.

Additionally, a flower petal shower by para motors will add a touch of enchantment to the occasion.

In celebration of the rich cultural diversity of Assam and the Northeast, a Bihu dance and a mixed cultural extravaganza have been planned for the opening ceremony. This showcase of the region’s heritage promises to be a treat for spectators and participants alike.

The organisers have, in order to ensure maximum participation and engagement from the local community, decided to offer free entry to all intending spectators for the opening match between North East United FC and Shillong Lajong FC, which will follow the cultural show.

The Durand Cup is one of the oldest and most prestigious football tournaments in India, steeped in history and tradition. Dating back to 1888, the tournament has seen some of the finest football talents compete for glory.