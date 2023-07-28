Report reveals Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s resurgence and threats

Shillong, July 28: The UN Security Council (UNSC) monitoring committee recently released a report shedding light on the reemergence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist group within Pakistan’s borders, particularly following the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan.

The report highlighted that the TTP has been gaining significant momentum in its bid to regain control of tribal areas in Pakistan that border Afghanistan. The group has found encouragement from the fall of Kabul and has been benefiting from cross-border coordination.

The TTP’s recent terror attacks in Pakistan have focused on both “high-value targets” in border regions and “soft targets” in urban areas. However, the report points out that the TTP’s capabilities do not currently match its ambitions, as it lacks popular appeal in the tribal areas and does not control territory.

The report raises concerns that the TTP could become a regional threat if it continues to operate with a safe base in Afghanistan. Some UNSC member states fear that the TTP might affiliate with different foreign outfits and could potentially merge with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) in the near future.

The report also reveals that AQIS has been providing guidance to the TTP and facilitating targeted terror attacks within Pakistan. TTP fighters have been utilizing the training camps of the banned East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) in Kunar province, Afghanistan, suggesting coordination and support between various extremist groups under the umbrella of the Taliban regime.

Afghanistan has long been a focal point for terrorism and counter-terrorism operations due to its status as a safe haven for over 20 terrorist groups. These groups have been causing unrest not only within Afghanistan but also in neighboring Pakistan, which shares porous borders with its troubled neighbor.

The report highlights that the Taliban, TTP, and Al-Qaeda continue to maintain close symbolic and ideological ties. Although the Taliban and Al-Qaeda operate discreetly in Afghanistan, they claim compliance with agreements not to use Afghan soil for terrorist activities. However, the report suggests that Al-Qaeda is utilizing Afghanistan as an ideological and logistical hub to recruit and mobilize new fighters while secretly rebuilding its external operations capability.

While Al-Qaeda’s capacity to carry out large-scale terror attacks remains limited, its intent remains firm. The group aims to strengthen cooperation with non-Afghan terrorist groups in Afghanistan, such as the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), ETIM/TIP, and Jamaat Ansarullah. Al-Qaeda seeks to establish strongholds in Central Asian countries, depending on the complex ground situation in Afghanistan for its long-term prospects.

The UN report underscores the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the need for international efforts to address the resurgence of terrorist groups and the potential risks posed by their activities in the region.