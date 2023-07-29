Oppn running away from discussion on Manipur: BJP

New Delhi, July 24: The BJP on Monday slammed the Opposition parties after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day over the Manipur issue and accused them of running away from discussion in the matter.

“Home Minister Amit Shah ji today in Lok Sabha appealed to all members of the Lok Sabha to initiate a discussion on the issue afflicting the state of Manipur. Amit Shah ji has repeatedly said that in both Houses of Parliament, he would like to bring certain facts to light as the Minister in-charge for Home Affairs. It is shocking that the Opposition parties do not want to allow facts to come to the fore,” Union minister Smriti Irani said during a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

In an apparent reference to the uproarious scenes over the Manipur issue in both the Houses by the Opposition members, Irani said, “The discussion (on Manipur) is important from a perspective of national security and internal security.”

This discussion is also expected by the citizens of our country who elect us to Parliament so that issues of national importance can be productively discussed, added Irani.

The Opposition which is being spearheaded by the Congress has been demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come to the House and give a statement on the Manipur issue.

The Prime Minister recently broke his silence on Manipur and expressed his pain and anguish at the violence in the Northeastern state.

The Opposition has been blaming the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur for the current crisis and demanded his dismissal.

On Monday afternoon, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told reporters that the government is ready to hold a discussion on the Manipur issue as well as crime against women in several states in “totality”.

IANS