CBI files FIR in Manipur viral video case

A senior CBI official told IANS that the case was registered late Fridat night.

The Manipur government and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had transferred the case to the CBI for further investigation.

In connection to the incident, the Manipur Police have arrested seven suspects.

Although the incident took place on May 4, a day after the widespread ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, the video went viral this month.

On Thursday, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that the investigation into the incident had been transferred to the CBI.

They also requested the transfer of the entire case, including the trial, to any state outside Manipur.

As of now, the CBI has lodged six separate FIRs in connection with the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The viral video FIR is the seventh.

The video had sparked nationwide condemnation, with the opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the matter in Parliament.

IANS