Team dispatched to Azerbaijan for extradition of accused in Siddhu Moosewala murder

Shillong, July 30: In a significant development in the Siddhu Moosewala murder case, a team of security agencies heads to Azerbaijan to apprehend gangster Sachin Bishnoi, a crucial conspirator in the Punjabi singer’s death.

Bishnoi, who is the nephew of notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, has been on the run since the murder in May last year, using a forged passport to flee the country.

Report by India Today stated that the Delhi Police Special Cell is expected to reach Azerbaijan tonight. The joint team, consisting of four officers, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and two Inspectors from the Counter Intelligence Unit, has been assigned the task of securing Sachin Bishnoi’s extradition to India.

Sachin Bishnoi’s involvement in the Siddhu Moose Wala murder case has been a subject of intense investigation since the incident occurred. His capture and extradition are anticipated to lead to several crucial revelations in the murder case.

Sachin Bishnoi was detained in Azerbaijan a few days ago. Now, with the Indian security agencies’ arrival, the process of bringing him back to India is expected to be set in motion. Bishnoi had escaped from Delhi using a fake passport, and his interrogation is expected to shed light on the Siddhu Moose Wala murder case.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29, 2022. A day later, Goldy Brar, a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had admitted in a Facebook post that he planned the murder to avenge the killing of another gangster. Later, police named Brar as the mastermind behind the murder.