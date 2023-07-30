Two college students commit suicide after intimate video circulates online

Shillong, July 30: Two students from a private college in Davangare, Karnataka, took their lives after a video capturing them in an intimate moment surfaced on social media without their knowledge.

Unaware of being filmed, the boy and girl were recorded on the college terrace, but the footage eventually went viral on various social media platforms, causing immense distress to both students and their families.

As per IANS, devastated by the public humiliation and the invasion of their privacy, the girl tragically ended her life at her residence on Friday night. Upon learning of her suicide, the boy, too, succumbed to the overwhelming pain and chose to take his own life on Saturday night.

The authorities have launched an investigation to identify the person responsible for filming and disseminating the intimate scene. The Davangare Superintendent of Police, K. Arun, assured the media that efforts are underway to apprehend the culprit swiftly.

In the wake of this heart-wrenching incident, the families of the deceased boy and girl have separately lodged complaints with the Davangare district police. The community mourns the loss of these young lives and hopes for a thorough investigation and justice for the victims and their grieving families