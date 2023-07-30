Tomato farmer couple earns Rs 3 crore in 45 days amid price surge

Shillong, July 30: A farmer couple in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district achieved remarkable profits by selling 40,000 boxes of tomatoes, earning a staggering Rs 3 crore within just 45 days. Chandramouli, the tomato farmer, utilized advanced farming techniques on his 22-acre land, leading to a speedy yield by the end of June.

As per India Today, Chandramouli adopted cutting-edge methods like mulching and micro-irrigation to accelerate the tomato yield. He sowed a rare variety of tomato plant in early April, and his efforts bore fruit as he was able to harvest the tomatoes within a relatively short timeframe.

To capitalize on the soaring tomato prices, Chandramouli sold his produce at the nearby Kolar market in Karnataka. At the time of sale, a 15 kg crate of tomatoes was fetching prices ranging between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,500. This favorable market situation allowed him to sell the 40,000 boxes of tomatoes at a premium rate.

Elated by the surge in tomato prices, Chandramouli expressed his joy, stating that he had earned Rs. 4 crore from his tomato produce so far. However, after considering the initial investment of Rs. 1 crore, which included expenses like commission and transportation charges, his net profit stood at an impressive Rs. 3 crore.

While Chandramouli’s success story unfolded, the tomato market in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, experienced an unprecedented price surge. The per-kg price of first-grade tomatoes reportedly reached a staggering Rs 200 on July 28, further contributing to the profitability of tomato farming in the region.