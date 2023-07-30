Tomato farmer couple earns Rs 3 crore in 45 days amid price surge

News Alert
By The Shillong Times

Shillong, July 30: A farmer couple in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district achieved remarkable profits by selling 40,000 boxes of tomatoes, earning a staggering Rs 3 crore within just 45 days. Chandramouli, the tomato farmer, utilized advanced farming techniques on his 22-acre land, leading to a speedy yield by the end of June.

As per India Today, Chandramouli adopted cutting-edge methods like mulching and micro-irrigation to accelerate the tomato yield. He sowed a rare variety of tomato plant in early April, and his efforts bore fruit as he was able to harvest the tomatoes within a relatively short timeframe.

To capitalize on the soaring tomato prices, Chandramouli sold his produce at the nearby Kolar market in Karnataka. At the time of sale, a 15 kg crate of tomatoes was fetching prices ranging between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,500. This favorable market situation allowed him to sell the 40,000 boxes of tomatoes at a premium rate.

Elated by the surge in tomato prices, Chandramouli expressed his joy, stating that he had earned Rs. 4 crore from his tomato produce so far. However, after considering the initial investment of Rs. 1 crore, which included expenses like commission and transportation charges, his net profit stood at an impressive Rs. 3 crore.

While Chandramouli’s success story unfolded, the tomato market in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, experienced an unprecedented price surge. The per-kg price of first-grade tomatoes reportedly reached a staggering Rs 200 on July 28, further contributing to the profitability of tomato farming in the region.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.