Manipur assault survivors approach Supreme Court with fresh petition

Shillong, July 31: The survivors of the horrifying incident in Manipur, where women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted, have approached the Supreme Court with a new petition related to the viral video of their ordeal.

The survivors have also filed a separate application concerning the FIR related to the sexual assault incident that occurred on May 4. They have requested protection of their identity.

As per India Today, the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, who leads the bench, will review the reply from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 31.

The MHA informed the Supreme Court last week that the case of the two women being paraded naked has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI has now formally taken charge of the case and lodged an FIR.

In its affidavit submitted by Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the MHA urged the top court to transfer the trial outside Manipur for a time-bound conclusion. So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The sexual assault of the two women came to light on June 19 after a video of the incident went viral online. The police had registered a case of abduction, gangrape, and murder at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district.

The Supreme Court expressed deep concern about the incident on July 20, stating that using women as instruments for violence is “simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy.” CJI Chandrachud directed the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate remedial, rehabilitative, and preventive measures and update the court on the actions taken.