RPF Jawan shoots four dead on Jaipur to Mumbai train

Shillong, July 31: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan shoots dead four people, including three passengers and an RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), on board the Jaipur to Mumbai train.

The accused constable, identified as Chetan, carried out the shooting.

The incident occurred around 5 am on Monday between Vapi and Borivali, near Mira Road station.

As per India Today, Mumbai Railway Police has detained the constable responsible for the shooting.

The tragic event took place in the B5 coach of Jaipur Express (train number 12956).

The police issued a statement confirming the incident, stating, “It was reported on train no 12956 at 5.23 on 31.7.23 that there had been a firing in B5 coach. It was confirmed that CT Chetan in escort duty had fired on escort incharge ASI Tika Ram. The train has arrived at BVI, and as per advance information, casualties of 3 civilians have also been reported, in addition to ASI. Sr DSC BCT is on the way to the site.”

The police are actively investigating the case, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North GRP has been informed. A detailed report will follow as the investigation progresses.