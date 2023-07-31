Govt resisting a statement by PM in Parliament on Manipur, giving impression it is ready for debate: Cong

Hitting back at the government, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, “INDIA parties are demanding suspension of all business in the Rajya Sabha, a statement by the Prime Minister on Manipur followed by a discussion thereafter.”

“The Modi government has been resisting this and trying to give the impression that it is ready for a debate while saying nothing on a statement by the Prime Minister. When the BJP was in Opposition, it often didn’t allow the House to function till the then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh made a statement, which he usually did,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

His remarks came after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday following opposition’s demands for a detailed discussion over situation in Manipur under Rule 267.

Meanwhile, the government said that it was ready to have a discussion on Manipur violence under Rule 176.

Meanwhile, speaking to media in Parliament, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brian said, “We wanted a detailed discussion on the Manipur issue. Our delegations have gone to Manipur. It is a very serious issue, why can’t the Prime Minister come? We are all ready to discuss Manipur.” IANS