Honey trap extortion and conversion gang busted in Karnataka

August 1: A gang involved in honey-trapping men and extorting large sums of money by threatening to convert them to Islam has been busted in Karnataka.

Three people, identified as Sharana Prakash Baligera, Abdul Khader, and Yasin, have been arrested, while a manhunt is underway for two others, Neha alias Meher, a model from Mumbai, and Nadeem.

As per IANS, the gang’s modus operandi involved Neha contacting vulnerable men aged between 20 and 50 years in Bengaluru through Telegram. She would invite them to her residence in J.P. Nagar fifth stage, where she would welcome them while dressed in a bikini. Subsequently, the gang would storm into the house, taking pictures and videos of the victims with Neha, and then snatch their mobile phones to gather contacts.

The victims were then threatened with the circulation of private pictures and videos among their contacts unless they paid a hefty sum of money. The gang further demanded that the victims marry Neha, who was presented as a Muslim, and insisted on immediate circumcision.

The gang’s activities came to light when one of the victims bravely filed a police complaint, leading to the end of their free run. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the gang had extorted money from 12 individuals.

The police suspect the gang’s involvement in more cases and are currently conducting a thorough investigation.