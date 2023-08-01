2 drug peddlers arrested with marijuana

Jowai, August 1: Two suspected drug suppliers travelling in an Alto vehicle (No AS23 J 0171) coming from Tripura and heading to Shillong was intercepted by Meghalaya Police at Umtyra and recovered 37 packets of suspected marijuana from their possession.

The drug suppliers identified as Debbarma (37), R/O Ashigarh, West Tripura District and Pradip Debbarma (32), R/O Ram Durga, West Tripura District were detained.

A case under relevant sections of NDPS was registered at Khliehriat Police Station.