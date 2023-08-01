MCTA resorts to indefinite boycott of first semester classes protesting NEP implementation by NEHU

Shillong, August 1: The Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA) on Tuesday began its indefinite boycott of the first semester classes in opposition to the decision of the NEHU management to implement the NEP 2020 by disrespecting appropriate processes of decision-making.

The MCTA, however, takes a definitive stance that with regard to 3rd and 5th semester, the classes will be attended by the members of the association.

The MCTA general secretary, Airpeace W. Rani said that they were not against the implementation of the ILP but they were against the process and procedure how the policy was being put into place.

According to him, they foresee on the implications which will come up in the implementation of the policy if proper procedure is not followed.

Meanwhile, Sanker Dev College has gone ahead with conducting classes for the first semester of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme as per the NEP, 2020 from today while Lady Keane College had decided to temporarily suspend the classes of the first semester in view of the confusion which revolve around the implementation of the NEP.

Sanker Dev College is utilizing the services of the teachers who are not members of the MCTA to conduct classes for the first semester.

Sanker Dev Collège principal, Dr Eureka FP Lyngdoh said that they had taken decision to go ahead with the conduct of classes for the first semester taking into the account the interest of the students.

Meanwhile, Lady Keane College Principal, DKB Mukhim said that the college was keen to go ahead with implementation of the NEP, 2020.

He said that the college has decided to suspend the classes of the first semester for a few days with the hope that both the MCTA and NEHU would find a way out to end the current impasse.