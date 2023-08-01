WKHDBA all set to host State Badminton Championship

Nongstoin, August 1: West Khasi Hills District Badminton Association (WKHDBA) is all set to host the biggest event in the state, the 38th Meghalaya State Badminton Championship 2023 which is scheduled on 2nd to 5th August, under the Aegis of Meghalaya State Badminton Association.

The organizing Secretary of the tournament, Dr.L.L.Mawsor said that everything all preparation were completed to host the four-day event of the State Badminton Championship.

He said that around 256 participants representing nine districts and one Young talent Badminton Club would take part in the event.

The 38th Meghalaya Badminton Championship will be organized in different age categories – Under-13, U-15-, U-17, U-19 and senior for both boys and girls.

He also appealed to the people of the state and Nongstoin in particular to witness and be a part of the Meghalaya Badminton Championship which will be held at Indoor Stadium here.