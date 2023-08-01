SC directs CBI to halt recording of statement in Manipur viral video case

Shillong, August 1: The Supreme Court has issued an order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to suspend the recording of statements from the two women victims in the Manipur viral video case until the main case is heard today at 2 pm. The victims had sought an SC order to restrain the CBI from recording their statements on Tuesday.

As per reports The apex court has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to inform the CBI to await the outcome of today’s hearing before proceeding with recording the statements.

During the hearing on Monday, the Supreme Court acknowledged the “unprecedented magnitude” of violence against women in strife-torn Manipur but declined to consider similar alleged incidents in opposition-ruled states like West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala.