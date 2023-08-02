Uber develops AI-powered chatbot for enhanced customer service

Shillong, August 2: Ride-hailing giant Uber is reportedly working on an AI-powered chatbot to bolster its customer service capabilities, a move that comes as the company achieved its first-ever operating profit in the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

According to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, the company has been harnessing the power of machine learning for several years. He stated, “We’re working on it (chatbot) right now. We have been working with machine learning, artificial intelligence systems for years and years,” as quoted on Bloomberg Technology Show.

Notably, Uber’s rivals like DoorDash and Instacart Inc are also in the process of developing their own chatbots.

As per IANS, in Q2, Uber witnessed significant growth, with gross bookings increasing by 16% year-over-year, reaching $33.6 billion. Revenue also surged by 14% YoY, amounting to $9.2 billion, and the company posted a net income of $394 million.

Khosrowshahi attributed the excellent quarter to robust demand, new growth initiatives, and continued cost discipline. Additionally, Uber achieved a milestone as it recorded a GAAP operating profit for the first time in its history.

The positive results had a ripple effect on driver and courier engagement, with 6 million drivers and couriers collectively earning a record $15.1 billion during the quarter.

The platform’s consumer base saw a significant boost, reaching 137 million monthly active users, primarily fueled by the continuous improvement in consumer activity for both mobility and delivery offerings. Trips on the Uber platform also grew by 22% YoY and 7% on a quarterly basis, showcasing the sustained growth in both mobility and delivery services.