Meta blocks news on Facebook and Instagram in Canada to comply with online News Act

Shillong, August 2: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has initiated the blocking of news content on its platforms in Canada to adhere to the new Online News Act in the country. The company stated that it has begun the process of ending news availability, which will be fully implemented for all users accessing Facebook and Instagram in Canada over the next few weeks.

The Online News Act mandates that major tech companies, including Meta and Google, must negotiate with and compensate publishers for their news content. As a result, Canadian news outlets will no longer be able to share news links and content on Facebook and Instagram for users within Canada.

As per IANS, Meta clarified that they are identifying news outlets based on legislative definitions and guidance from the Online News Act. News publishers and broadcasters outside of Canada will still be able to post content, but it will not be viewable by people in Canada.

Meta attributes this decision to the Act as a “business decision.” Nearly a year ago, the company expressed concerns that the legislation would force them to reconsider allowing the sharing of news content on their platforms. They argue that they do not unfairly benefit from news content shared on their platforms and that users primarily do not visit their platforms for news.

While regulations under the Online News Act are still in the process of being drafted, Meta believes that the current process cannot address the fundamental features of the legislation that they consider unworkable.