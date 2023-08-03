Google introduces new updates to AI-powered Search Generative Experience

Shillong, August 3: Google has unveiled new updates to its AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE), which now includes related videos within AI-powered overviews. With SGE, users can quickly gain insights into various topics, find quick tips for specific queries, or discover products and relevant information.

The tech giant stated that sometimes, understanding something is more powerful when you can see it. Hence, Google recently introduced images to further enhance AI-powered overviews. For example, when users search for “tiniest birds of prey,” they will quickly get an image of the bird and relevant information from the web.

As per IANS, in the next week, users will also be able to see videos within some overviews. This will be particularly helpful for demonstrations, such as yoga poses or stain removal techniques for marble.

Additionally, Google has made a significant improvement in SGE, reducing the time it takes to generate AI overviews by half.

To enhance transparency, Google has also added publish dates to links in the AI overviews, helping users understand how recent the information is from the web pages.

Google highlighted that Search ads will continue to appear in dedicated ad slots throughout the page within this experience.

SGE has given Google the opportunity to think beyond the traditional constraints of Search, as mentioned by CEO Sundar Pichai in Alphabet’s latest earnings call. Users can explore and test this experiment in Search Labs in the Google app on Android and iOS or on Chrome desktop.