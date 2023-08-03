Minor girl’s body recovered in WGH

Tura, August 3: A body of a minor girl aged about 12-13 years was recovered by West Garo Hills police on August 1 from Jangrapara under Phulbari Police Station in the same district.

Police informed that inquest and a post-mortem was carried out following recovery of the body and a case (No. 58(08) 2023 U/s 302/376A IPC R/W Sec. 5/6 of the POCSO) was registered in Tura Women Police Station.

“Investigation is going on. No arrest has been made as yet. There are strong clues about the suspect involved in this heinous offence,” the statement issued by SP, V S Rathore said.

Meanwhile, all concerned have been requested by police not to spread any kind of rumour or speculation in the social media. Citizens have also been requested to intimate any available information to the Police Control Room, Tura (Mobile No. 8837423053). Police assured that the identity of the informant would be kept secret.