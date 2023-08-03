Google News expands Indian language support with Gujarati and Punjabi

Shillong, August 3: Google has announced its commitment to support the Indian language news ecosystem by introducing two new Indian languages, Gujarati and Punjabi, on Google News.

These languages will be made available in the coming weeks, bringing the total number of supported languages in India to 10.

The expansion aligns with Google’s mission to make information accessible to people in the language of their choice. The addition of Gujarati and Punjabi reflects the company’s efforts to drive the growth of the Indian language internet and cater to a broader user base.

Earlier this year, Google launched the GNI (Google News Initiative) Indian Languages Programme, which received an overwhelming response from news publishers across the country. Over 600 applications were received, and more than 300 publishers have been selected to participate in the programme. The selected publishers will receive support to modernize their digital ecosystem and enhance the user experience across web, mobile, and app platforms.

As per IANS, Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager and Vice President, Google India, emphasized the importance of partnering with the news ecosystem and empowering news publishers. The GNI initiative aims to provide news publishers with essential resources and support to strengthen their digital presence.

This initiative will be delivered in nine languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi, making it Google’s most diverse technology programme for news publishers in India.