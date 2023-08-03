GSU unit demands end to load shedding by MeECL

Tura, August 3: The GSU, Western Zone North, Dadenggre on Thursday questioned continuation of load shedding by the MeECL despite receiving sufficient rainfall in the state and has urged the government to withdraw the same immediately.

“The water level has gone up to 3201.89 feet from the earlier 3165 feet in Umiam Stage I and 3229.2 feet in Stage II. We want to know how long the people of the state will be made to suffer. What is the actual status of the generating power in Meghalaya?” the union demanded to know.

It asked if the state still needed more rains to provide uninterrupted power supply and when the government would take the decision to withdraw the ongoing load shedding. It also questioned the status of the Ganol Hydroelectric power project at Chibragre which was commissioned recently.

“We as concerned citizens of Meghalaya remind as well as request the government and the MeECL to withdraw the load shedding immediately. The government must hear the plea of the people as it is of the people, by the people and for the people,” the union said.