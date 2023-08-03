USTM signs pact with International University of Libreville

Guwahati, August 3: To promote inter-cultural activities and projects among students and staff, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International University of Libreville (UIL), Gabon. The MoU was signed recently last Monday by Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, and Pr Jacques Francois Mavoungou, Chancellor of UIL at an

official ceremony held in Gabon, Africa.

Speaking in this context, Prof. G.D. Sharma stated, “On the invitation of the government of Gabon country in central Africa, a delegation from the USTM visited different universities in Libreville, the capital of Gabon. An MoU between USTM and the International University of

Libreville has been signed for collaboration and establishing an exchange of students and faculty to enhance the quality education and provide opportunities for teachers for joint research on global relevance.”

The objective of this collaboration is to promote and expand international understanding, development and friendship. The MoU will help to stimulate and support educational, professional and intercultural activities and projects amongst the students and staff of the university, he added.

According to the MoU, several activities have been identified to be acted upon. These include student exchange programmes, faculty or staff exchange programmes, cultural exchange programmes, visiting scholars/tutors, collaborative research projects, cooperative jewel degree programmes, short-term training programmes/projects, cooperative and exchange lectures, conferences and seminars, cooperative certificate programmes, distance education programmes, information holdings/access and exchange programmes, joint scientific research

programmes and joint programmes on biodiversity.

The MoU will be operational for a period of five years and can be renewed for additional periods. Each academic year shall begin with the Fall Semester and shall consist of the Fall (Odd), Spring (Even) and Summer Sessions.

The MoU mentions that during the initial five-year term both the universities shall consult at least annually to discuss the programmes and opportunities for improvement. The termination of the MoU will not affect any ongoing activities of faculty/staff member involved in any of

the cooperative forms or individual students who study in terms of the MoU at the moment of its termination.

Each institution will accept full-time students from the other institution on an approximate one-for-one basis for undergraduate or graduate study during the academic year. The selection procedure by which reciprocal exchange students are nominated is the responsibility of the institution. The candidates can be either undergraduate or graduate students.