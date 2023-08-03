LS passes Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill

Amid high drama, the lone AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku was suspended from the remaining tenure of the Monsoon Session by Speaker Om Birla after he threw some papers on the chair while standing in the Well of the House.

Home Minister Amit Shah, launching an all-out attack on the Opposition, while responding to the discussion on the bill, said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that it was only concerned about saving its opportunistic alliance and that is why had participated with full strength to oppose the Delhi services bill, forgetting its concerns about Manipur in the process.

“It is good to see that today after so many days of disruptions, whatever may have been the compulsions, all opposition parties forgot about their protests on Manipur and demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the House, and came together to participate in the discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill,” Shah said in his response to the discussion on the bill.

Since it is a bill whose passage will see the exit of AAP from their INDIA alliance, all the opposition parties came together to save the alliance, he said, adding that prior to this bill, the opposition did not allow the House to function and nine important bills had to be passed in the din.

“You may call anybody to increase your alliance but the fact rains that the next Prime Minister will again be Narendra Modi,” Shah said.

Continuing his attack on the Opposition’s INDIA alliance, Shah said that the nation is looking at how two-faced the alliance is.

“I did not say anything. You only exposed yourself by your actions. Lok Sabha is not the place to mislead the nation,” Shah said.

He said that Delhi was never a full fledged state and it was necessary to bring the bill “as rules were needed to be framed since rules were not being followed”.

The Centre, he added, had the rights to frame rules for Delhi.

The Home Minister criticised the AAP government in Delhi, saying that it only wanted bureaucratic control over its officials as they were concerned about getting exposed and their misdeeds coming out in the open.