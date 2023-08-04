Cipla stock jumps over 3% amid reports of Blackstone buyout talks

Shillong, August 4: Cipla’s stock price surged more than 3% on Friday following reports of Blackstone being in discussions to acquire the promoter stake in the company.

Last week, Cipla issued a clarification stating that the company is not aware of any event requiring disclosure under Listing Regulations. It further mentioned that appropriate disclosure will be made in compliance with the regulations if the need arises.

As per IANS, the clarification came amid reports suggesting that Cipla promoters were considering selling a part of their stake to private equity investors.

In trade on Thursday, Cipla’s stock rose by 3.62% to Rs 1,207 on BSE.

Param Desai, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, highlighted that Cipla’s Q1FY24 EBITDA exceeded estimates by 13%, supported by higher gross margins (64.3%) and US sales of $222 million.

Desai expressed optimism about the company’s growth in key segments, including India and the US, citing strong traction in respiratory and other portfolios, potential growth of over 10% in domestic formulations, and the sustainability of current US revenues backed by prospective key launches over FY25.