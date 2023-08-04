Nuh police register FIRs against social media posts inciting violence

Shillong, August 4: Following the recent communal clashes in Nuh that resulted in six fatalities, the Nuh police have registered three FIRs against individuals connected to inflammatory social media posts. The violence started when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attempted to be stopped, spreading to Gurugram over the past few days.

As per India Today, out of the 10 FIRs filed by the Nuh police, three were directed at Shahid, Aadil Khan Mannaka, and a social media account named ‘Shayar Guru Ghantal.’ The complaints were lodged by Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar, head of Nuh’s Cyber Cell.

The police have not yet disclosed the identity of the person behind the ‘Shayar Guru Ghantal’ account, where provocative posts and videos were uploaded. The FIRs indicate that Shahid posted five times, Aadil posted once, and ‘Shayar Guru Ghantal’ uploaded two posts.

Aadil allegedly posted indecent songs on social media, while some posts were charged with communal sentiments. The FIRs were filed under various sections, including 153, 153A, 295A, 298, 504, 109, and 292.

The police are scrutinizing nearly 2,300 videos from July 31, believing that these could have contributed to fueling the violence in Nuh.