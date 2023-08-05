Containment order lifted

MEGHALAYA
By From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Aug 4: The containment order issued for Mawlein-Mawkhan, Mawtneng and Umwangthem village in Ri Bhoi district due to detection of African Swine Fever has been lifted with immediate effect, an official statement issued here on Friday informed.
However, the district magistrate has advised the mentioned villages to still follow bio-containment, bio-security and preventive measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

