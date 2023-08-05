Sankardev College organises workshop on NEP 2020

SHILLONG, Aug 4: A one-day state level workshop on ‘Implementation of NEP 2020 at the Foundational Stage: Issues and Concerns’, was held at Sankardev College, here on Friday, a statement issued here informed.

State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha & Director of School Education and Literacy, Swapnil Tembe who graced the inaugural session as the chief guest emphasised that the foundational stage which includes education of children below the age of 8 years are crucial years of brain development.

Hence, a robust foundation in early childhood is vital as it provides a strong basis and adversely affects the performance of students in higher education, he said.

The programme deliberated on various topics based on the theme of the workshop.

Resource persons spoke

on topics like “Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) under NCF 2022 “Foundational Literacy and Numeracy as envisioned in the NCF 2022”, “Language and Multilingualism in the Classroom: Opportunities and Challenges”, “Psychological health and well-being of pre-school children”.

The workshop was organised by the departments of Education, Khasi, History and English of Sankardev College in collaboration with Directorate of School Education and Literacy – Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Education Department, and sponsored by State Bank of India, Kenches Trace Branch was attended by teachers from 54 schools, the statement said.