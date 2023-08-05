News Capsule

Committee

The speaker has reconstituted the Business Advisory Committee, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly under his chairmanship with Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, Leader of Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, and MLAs Charles Pyngrope and Lahkmen Rymbui as members of the committee.

Handloom Day

The department of textiles will organise a state level celebration of the National Handloom Day 2023 at NIFT Shillong Campus, Umsawli, on August 7. Minister In-charge Textiles Department, Paul Lyngdoh will be the chief guest.