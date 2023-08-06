Akshay Kumar’s hilarious Friendship Day celebration with iconic song

Shillong, August 6: Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar added a fun twist to Friendship Day celebrations on August 6, dancing with his close friends to the iconic song ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ from the film ‘Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin’ (1977). The video shows them goofing around and using household items like a plant, mop, and yoga ball to give the dance a humorous touch.

Akshay captioned the video with a heartwarming message, highlighting the joy of friendship and how his friends bring out the inner child in him, regardless of age or stage in life.

IANS reported that on the professional front, Akshay was last seen in ‘Selffiee’ alongside Emraan Hashmi. His upcoming film, ‘OMG 2’, is set to release on August 11, where he portrays a character inspired by Lord Shiva.

The satirical comedy-drama, directed by Amit Rai, also stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil from Ramayan fame. The movie is a sequel to the 2012 hit film ‘OMG- Oh My God!,’ produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl, with Dr. Chandraprakash Diwedi as the creative producer and Amalendu Chaudhary as the cinematographer.

The film revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva, who becomes embroiled in a family crisis when his son, Vivek, is wrongly accused of misconduct and expelled from school. As Kanti seeks the truth, he discovers that his son has been a victim of misinformation and manipulation.