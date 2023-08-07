Deepika Padukone’s heartfelt message on marital bliss with Ranveer Singh

Shillong, August 7: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone recently took to her social media to share a touching post about the significance of marrying one’s best friend. In her Instagram post, she tagged her husband, Ranveer Singh.

IANS reported that in the note shared on her feed, Deepika stressed the importance of finding a strong and joyful friendship with the person one falls in love with. She encouraged embracing comfort and the ability to share genuine laughter, even if it means being a little silly in front of each other.

According to Deepika, finding a partner who brings genuine laughter into your life is a rare treasure that should be cherished. She expressed, “The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come.”

Deepika also highlighted that this kind of love remains unwavering, even in challenging times. She urged people to find a partner who stands by them through thick and thin, one who ignites a passion that combines love and madness, and endures even in the darkest moments.

Earlier, there had been speculations about troubles in Deepika and Ranveer’s marriage. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2018, with multiple receptions attended by distinguished guests from various fields.

Their journey together began with their first collaboration in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’.