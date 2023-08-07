Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro series may feature stacked rear camera design in 2024

Shillong, August 7: Apple is set to continue its trend of adopting a stacked rear camera sensor design, this time in its upcoming iPhone 16 series, according to reports. Following the approach seen in this year’s iPhone 15 models, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to incorporate a stacked CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) design for enhanced photography capabilities.

Noted Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that two iPhone 16 Pro models will implement the stacked CIS design. This technology enhances light capture, dynamic range, and low-light performance, contributing to improved camera performance overall.

As per IANS, Apple is already rumored to employ a stacked sensor configuration for the 48MP wide camera on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models. The demand for high-end sensors has led Sony, a key supplier, to increase its production capacity by 100-120%.

Kuo elaborated on the situation, stating, “Following two 2H23 iPhone 15 standard models, two 2H24 iPhone 16 Pro models will also adopt stacked-designed CIS, so Sony’s high-end CIS capacity will continue to be tight in 2024, benefiting Will Semi to continue to obtain more orders for high-end CIS from Chinese smartphone brands (design-in & design-win).”

As Sony’s capacity remains constrained, it is anticipated that competitors like Will Semi will gain more orders for high-end CIS components from Chinese smartphone manufacturers.

The iPhone 16 series is projected to debut in the latter half of 2024. Rumors indicate that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera with an eight-part hybrid lens configuration, including glass and plastic elements. Furthermore, improvements are expected in the telephoto and ultra-wide camera lenses.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the iPhone 15 series on September 13, with pre-orders anticipated to begin on September 15 and an official release scheduled for September 22. This timeline mirrors the rollout pattern observed in previous iPhone launches.