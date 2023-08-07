Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with powerful camera and features

Shillong, August 7: Samsung has introduced its latest addition to the F-series with the launch of the Galaxy F34 5G smartphone in India. Boasting a remarkable 50-megapixel (OIS) camera, the device offers a host of impressive features.

For a limited time, the Galaxy F34 5G will be available at a special price of Rs 16,999 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8+128GB variant, both on the official website and select retail stores.

The smartphone is presented in two attractive color choices: Electric Black and Mystic Green.

As per IANS, Aditya Babbar, Senior Director of Mobile Business at Samsung India, emphasized the device’s attributes, saying, “Experience the magic of Revolutionary Nightography, complemented by an unparalleled 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED display and a long-lasting 6000 mAh battery, all backed by up to 4 generations of OS upgrades and up to 5 years of Security updates.”

The Galaxy F34 5G is equipped with an expansive 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, fortified with Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection.

Capturing high-resolution and stable photos and videos is effortless with the 50MP (OIS) No Shake camera, accompanied by an 8MP 120-degree Ultrawide lens and a 13MP high-resolution front camera for striking selfies.

Further enhancing the user experience, the smartphone features a robust 6000mAh battery, ensuring prolonged browsing and binge-watching sessions. The Exynos 1280 5nm processor drives smooth multitasking and lag-free performance.

With 5G capabilities, the Galaxy F34 5G provides lightning-fast connectivity for uninterrupted streaming, quicker downloads, and seamless browsing.

Among its notable features is the Voice Focus functionality, minimizing background noise during voice and video calls, enabling crystal-clear conversations.

Samsung guarantees up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering lasting value to users.