Earnings for Q1 show concentrated growth in banking, finance, oil, and autos: Expert

Shillong, August 7: V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, notes a prominent trend in the Q1 results released thus far including robust corporate earnings growth, primarily driven by a select group of companies in the banking and finance, oil refining, and automobile sectors.

As per IANS, anticipating the future, Vijayakumar suggests that banking, finance, and automobiles will continue to prosper, while several other industries grapple with challenges. He highlights the robust performance of capital goods, projecting their potential to outperform the market for multiple quarters ahead.

He points out that the US market’s recent indicators are positive, particularly the significant 14 basis point decline in the US 10-year bond yield, which could encourage renewed foreign portfolio investor (FPI) activity.

Although recent US data suggests a slight economic cooling, the labor market remains resilient. The market’s focus will be on the July Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for insights into the Federal Reserve’s decision in August.

While India’s market valuation may remain elevated compared to peers, Vijayakumar emphasizes that the country possesses the potential to generate superior long-term returns.

In Monday morning trading, the BSE Sensex has risen by 80 points to reach 65,799 points, with a 3 percent increase observed in M&M shares.