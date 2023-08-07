Nawazuddin Siddiqui unveils intense new look for ‘Haddi’ streaming release

Shillong, August 7: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has revealed his striking transformation in a first look from the upcoming streaming film ‘Haddi,’ where he portrays a transgender character with a dark and intense demeanor, gripping a blood-soaked butcher’s knife. Alongside the reveal of this captivating image, the film has also secured its streaming partner.

The poster showcases Nawazuddin’s character confidently seated, wielding a knife stained with blood, while surrounded by a backdrop of women.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Akshat Ajay Sharma, ‘Haddi’ features an ensemble cast including Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla.

IANS reported that co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, ‘Haddi’ is a gripping crime revenge drama that presents Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an unprecedented role. The film showcases Nawazuddin’s versatility as he takes on the challenge of portraying two distinct characters – Haddi and Harika, a transgender woman.

Director Akshat Ajay Sharma shared his insights on the film: “‘Haddi’ delves into the compelling world of vengeance, power, and violence, exploring the depths of a criminal’s psyche and exposing the harsh realities of society. Crafting this intricate web of characters, including a politician-mobster-transgender dynamic, required meticulous attention. I am eagerly anticipating the audience’s reaction to ‘Haddi,’ hoping it leaves an enduring impact.”

The movie is backed by production houses Zee Studios and Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda’s Anandita Studios. ‘Haddi’ is set to make its debut on the streaming platform ZEE5, promising an enthralling cinematic experience.