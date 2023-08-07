Rahul Gandhi to attend meeting with Assam Opp parties in Delhi

Guwahati, August 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend a meeting with 12 Opposition parties of Assam in New Delhi on Tuesday.

This was informed by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Assam, Jitendra Singh while addressing media persons in the national capital.

Singh stated that the meeting would deliberate on an unified plan of action of the 12 Opposition parties of Assam with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), commonly known by its abbreviation “INDIA”, a Congress-led Opposition front, comprising 26 parties that will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Singh further confirmed that the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) will never be part of the Opposition alliance.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary membership was restored on Monday, days after the Supreme Court paused his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Hailing the judgment of the Supreme Court regarding Rahul Gandhi’s case as victory of truth, the AICC leader said that “the government, acting under political vendetta, disqualified Rahul Gandhi from Parliament within 24 hours of a highly controversial and unprecedented judgment of a lower court.”

“But the political vendetta of the BJP government is being closely noticed by the people. The Congress has full faith in the Indian judiciary,” he said.

On the other hand, Singh confirmed that the AICC has full confidence in Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah, while stating that the state Congress would continue to function under his leadership. He also cautioned people against any rumours of change of the party leadership in Assam Congress.