Ampati celebrates as SWGH turns 11

Ampati, Aug 7: The vibrant community of South West Garo Hills came together on Monday to celebrate the 11th District Foundation Day at the Multi Facility Centre.

The event, organised by the district administration of South West Garo Hills saw the participation of the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, besides other district officials as well as enthusiastic school students, teachers, senior citizens, and local nokmas.

The ambiance was further enhanced by patriotic songs that resonated with the spirit of the occasion.

As a testament to the commitment towards a greener tomorrow, saplings were planted, symbolising the district’s dedication to environmental sustainability.

Distinguished individuals were recognized and honored for their outstanding contributions to the community. Dr. Noor Ain Khan, Senior Medical and Health Officer of Mahendraganj CHC, and the District Social Welfare Officer of South West Garo Hills, Ampati were felicitated for their commendable efforts in advancing the well-being of the district.

Deputy Commissioner RP Marak addressed the gathering with heartfelt wishes for a Happy Foundation Day. He urged government employees to renew their commitment to the state’s improvement and highlighted the positive outcomes achieved through collaborative efforts across various departments. He also shared insights into the district’s accomplishments and ongoing challenges.

Superintendent of Police, V Kumar, extended his best wishes on the Foundation Day while acknowledging the challenges the district faces. He emphasized the significance of effective coordination among diverse stakeholders and underscored Ampati’s strategic location as an opportunity for development and growth.

The 11th District Foundation Day celebration showcased the unity, diversity, and shared aspirations of the residents of South West Garo Hills. The event stands as a testament to the district’s dedication to progress and prosperity.