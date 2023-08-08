BJP has nothing to lose or gain from Rahul’s SC relief: Mawrie

SHILLONG, Aug 7: State BJP president Ernest Mawrie on Monday said that the party has nothing to lose or gain from the relief given to Rahul Gandhi by the Supreme Court.

It may be mentioned that All India Congress Committee leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark was stayed by the apex court recently. His Lok Sabha membership was subsequently restored too.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mawrie said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had disqualified Gandhi’s membership on the basis of the ruling of the High Court of Gujarat.

“Now, he will restore his membership following the stay of the apex court,” he said.

The BJP state president said that it is wrong to say that the BJP is misusing its power since it has nothing to do with the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership.

He said that the Congress does not pose a threat to the BJP since the grand-old party has been wiped out from almost every state of the country. “The Congress only won the recent Karnataka elections,” Mawrie said.

On the contentious debate about Manipur and questions being raised about Centre’s apathetic attitude, the State BJP president said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot just visit any state in the country. Mawrie said that there protocols to be followed, even as he flagged security to be one of the factors.

“I am sure many more Union ministers will visit Manipur after the Parliament monsoon session. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already gone to Manipur to take stock of the situation,” Mawrie said.

While denying there is any threat to the BJP government in Manipur, Mawrie said that the party still has the support of the NPP MLAs, which is an ally of the NDA at the Centre.

“Nothing will change even if two MLAs withdraw their support,” he added.