Felicitation prog for EJH teachers under ‘Ka Lawei’

JOWAI, Aug 7: As part of the project ‘Ka Lawei’, which focuses on digital learning to inspire and motivate teachers and enhance students’ learning capacities, a felicitation programme was on Monday organised in Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills, by the district administration for teachers of classes 8, 9 and 10.

Chief guest of the programme, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, emphasised the importance of education while addressing the gathering.

He exuded confidence that Meghalaya has untapped potential, assets, and resources to become a top educational hub in the country.

“The Meghalaya government, led by the Chief Minister, is dedicated to improving the education system and making it one of the best in the country,” the minister said, while calling upon all stakeholders to work together to improve the overall education scenario in the state.

Project “Ka Lawei” is a project initiated by the district administration of East Jaintia Hills with the objective to provide opportunities of learning to students studying in remote areas which is at par with the schools in urban areas.

The digital smart classrooms were introduced in 50 schools of the district under the project.