City college inks pact for Japanese language course

SHILLONG, Aug 7: A Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) was signed between Women’s College, Upper New Colony Shillong and Japan Foundation, Aurobindo Marg, Green Park, New Delhi, to work towards creating and enhancing Japanese language education environment in the region and offer opportunities to those interested in studying Japanese.

Women’s College was represented by Dr Rajesh Dev, Rector, Education India Institutions, and the Japan Foundation was represented by Sato Koji, Director General of the foundation.

During the current academic session, they will collaborate to offer a Japanese Language Diploma Course for candidates enrolled through Women’s College, Shillong.

The course, initially to be conducted through blended mode, will place emphasis on the comprehensive learning of language and culture and will aim at promoting mutual understanding through the Japanese language.

The Japan Foundation will assist Women’s College in developing original tools to examine teaching, learning, and assessment and play a core role in improving infrastructure for Japanese-language education in the region.