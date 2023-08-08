IMD issues heavy rain alerts for Uttarakhand, landslide concerns rise

Shillong, August 8: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for multiple districts in Uttarakhand, projecting heavy rainfall for Tuesday. Anticipating continued intense rain, the weather department forecasts persistent downpours in the state throughout the week, extending into the weekend.

The IMD’s yellow alert spans various districts in Uttarakhand, including Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, and Pithoragarh for Tuesday.

As per IANS, Wednesday marks an orange alert for Tehri Garhwal, Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Champawat, Nainital, and Haridwar, with potential for ‘very heavy’ rainfall in isolated regions.

All districts will remain under a yellow alert, indicating the likelihood of substantial rainfall, until Friday, as indicated by the IMD.

Uttarakhand has been grappling with persistent heavy rainfall, resulting in landslides and casualties. The situation escalated with landslides affecting the areas of Sunil and Singhdar in Joshimath, heightening concerns over land subsidence.

The monsoon’s impact has been devastating, with at least 31 individuals losing their lives due to flash floods, landslides, and building collapses. The aftermath of torrential rain also led to damage to numerous houses: 1,095 partially, 99 severely, and 32 completely.

A striking visual of rainwater streaming down the steps of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple near Dehradun city captured the force of the heavy rains.