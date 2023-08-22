Friday, January 19, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Woman stripped, son thrashed on suspicion of theft in Tripura

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Agartala, Aug 22: After a theft case, a group of people stripped a woman, thrashed her and her teenage son on the outskirts of Agartala, the police said on Tuesday.

The police are yet to make any arrest in this case, an officer said.

Quoting the local people, the police said that three teenagers allegedly stole money from a shop at Shanmura on the outskirts of Agartala on Sunday to purchase drugs.

Some youths had detained the trio and later released two of them, detaining one of the minors.

On Monday, the locals led by a gram panchayat member summoned the minor and his mother to a kangaroo court, where some youths reportedly stripped and severely beat up the woman and her son.

The police later rescued the woman and her son and admitted them to the Agartala Government Medical College and Hospital with multiple injuries,

The police also recorded the statement of the victims and launched a probe to nab the attackers involved in the crime, but none has been arrested so far.

“I agreed to return the stolen money, but the drunk youths mercilessly thrashed me and my son and shaved his head. Later, they stripped me in public, beat me up, and tried to kill both of us. Finally, the police came to the spot and rescued us from the mob,” the woman told the media.

Media reports said that Chief Minister Manik Saha has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the police to book everyone involved in the crime.

IANS

Previous article
Uber introduces ‘Group Rides’ feature in India for cost-saving commutes
Next article
Angler hooks 26.5-kg fish, gets cash prize of Rs 1.01 Lakh

3 COMMENTS

  1. “Shocked and saddened by the news of the unjust treatment of a woman and her son in Tripura. 😔 Such acts of violence and public humiliation are deeply concerning. It’s crucial that justice is served promptly. 🛑 #LawAndOrder #HumanRights”

  3. slot xothเว็บของพวกเราได้ไม่ยากรองรับโทรศัพท์มือถือ และก็ คอมพิวเตอร์ทุกระบบ ปากทางเข้า XO สบาย รวมทั้งเร็วทันใจ pg slot ด้วยแพลตฟอร์มที่อำนวยความสะดวกให้กับผู้เล่นมากๆ

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Elon Musk’s X rolling out audio, video calls for Android users

Shillong, January 19: Elon Musk-run X is rolling out the feature to make audio and video calls directly...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan’ teaser to be 100 seconds long

Shillong, January 19: The teaser of the upcoming action film 'Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan', which stars Akshay...
Business

Boeing estimates India will need 2,500 new aircraft by 2042

Shillong, January 19: Boeing estimates India will need more than 2,500 new aircraft by 2042 to cater to...
NATIONAL

Garo body lends support to VVP on termination of Lokayukta officers

Tura, Jan 19: The just recently floated Human Rights and Anti Corruption Youth Power of India has lent...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Elon Musk’s X rolling out audio, video calls for Android users

Technology 0
Shillong, January 19: Elon Musk-run X is rolling out...

‘Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan’ teaser to be 100 seconds long

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, January 19: The teaser of the upcoming action...

Boeing estimates India will need 2,500 new aircraft by 2042

Business 0
Shillong, January 19: Boeing estimates India will need more...
Load more

Popular news

Elon Musk’s X rolling out audio, video calls for Android users

Technology 0
Shillong, January 19: Elon Musk-run X is rolling out...

‘Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan’ teaser to be 100 seconds long

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, January 19: The teaser of the upcoming action...

Boeing estimates India will need 2,500 new aircraft by 2042

Business 0
Shillong, January 19: Boeing estimates India will need more...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge