Thursday, February 29, 2024
BusinessNews AlertREGIONAL

PepsiCo plant in Nalbari to be operational by 2025; generate jobs, says CM

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, Sept 6: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the process of setting up a PepsiCo India food manufacturing plant in Nalbari district which is expected to be operational by the year 2025.

The proposed plant will be built on an area of 44.20 acre of land with an estimated project cost of Rs 778 crore. Once completed the green field plant will generate employment opportunities for around 500 individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that setting up of the sixth plant of PepsiCO India in Nalbari is an important event in the history of industrialisation in the state.

“This is one of the largest investments of PepsiCo in Assam, marking the beginning of a new partnership with the state government for a better and developed Assam,” the chief minister said.

Talking about the project, Sarma said the state government has positively approached the proposal from PepsiCo and provided various incentives to facilitate establishment of the ambitious industrial plant in Assam, including quality infrastructure support of road and power supply besides financial incentives.

“PepsiCo India’s plant in Nalbari is expected to be operational by 2025. The plant is designed to generate employment for over 500 individuals, with a focus on achieving a 100 percent diverse workforce, comprising at least 75 per cent women.

The plant is also expected to generate significant opportunities for businesses representing the MSME industry, including packaging products such as laminates, carton; scrap and other local ancillary industry, positively impacting the local families.

He also said that farmers of the state would also be benefitted as the company would buy raw materials like potatoes from the local farmers. He said the new facility would further create additional demand for locally-sourced ingredients, as this would help the farming community of the state to be strengthened socially and economically.

The chief minister also said that the state had, of late, gained prominence as an attractive investment hub owing to its business-friendly policies, drawing the attention of investors.

He said that the decision of PepsiCo India to set up its food manufacturing plant in Assam and invest in the state was a testimony to Assam’s increased importance as an attractive investment hub.

Previous article
Assam attracted more than 11,000 crore investment in four months: CM
Next article
FKJGP to picket FEDCO office from Sep 10 over power scenario

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

DGCA implements stricter guidelines for alcohol testing of aviation staff

New Delhi, Feb 29: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has recently announced significant revisions to norms...
NATIONAL

150 railway stations win FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right’ tag for serving clean, nutritious food

New Delhi, Feb 29: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has certified 150 railway stations...
NATIONAL

‘That country has no locus standi to comment on our internal matters’: India on Pakistan raising Kashmir issue at UN council

New Delhi, Feb 29: Responding to Pakistan's allegations about Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Human Rights Council,...
NATIONAL

No sympathy for Sheikh Shahjahan, says Chief Justice of Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Feb 29: Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, on Thursday, observed that this court has no...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

DGCA implements stricter guidelines for alcohol testing of aviation staff

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29: The Directorate General of Civil...

150 railway stations win FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right’ tag for serving clean, nutritious food

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29: The Food Safety and Standards...

‘That country has no locus standi to comment on our internal matters’: India on Pakistan raising Kashmir issue at UN council

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29: Responding to Pakistan's allegations about...
Load more

Popular news

DGCA implements stricter guidelines for alcohol testing of aviation staff

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29: The Directorate General of Civil...

150 railway stations win FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right’ tag for serving clean, nutritious food

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29: The Food Safety and Standards...

‘That country has no locus standi to comment on our internal matters’: India on Pakistan raising Kashmir issue at UN council

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29: Responding to Pakistan's allegations about...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge