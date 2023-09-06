PepsiCo plant in Nalbari to be operational by 2025; generate jobs, says CM

Guwahati, Sept 6: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the process of setting up a PepsiCo India food manufacturing plant in Nalbari district which is expected to be operational by the year 2025.

The proposed plant will be built on an area of 44.20 acre of land with an estimated project cost of Rs 778 crore. Once completed the green field plant will generate employment opportunities for around 500 individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that setting up of the sixth plant of PepsiCO India in Nalbari is an important event in the history of industrialisation in the state.

“This is one of the largest investments of PepsiCo in Assam, marking the beginning of a new partnership with the state government for a better and developed Assam,” the chief minister said.

Talking about the project, Sarma said the state government has positively approached the proposal from PepsiCo and provided various incentives to facilitate establishment of the ambitious industrial plant in Assam, including quality infrastructure support of road and power supply besides financial incentives.

“PepsiCo India’s plant in Nalbari is expected to be operational by 2025. The plant is designed to generate employment for over 500 individuals, with a focus on achieving a 100 percent diverse workforce, comprising at least 75 per cent women.

The plant is also expected to generate significant opportunities for businesses representing the MSME industry, including packaging products such as laminates, carton; scrap and other local ancillary industry, positively impacting the local families.

He also said that farmers of the state would also be benefitted as the company would buy raw materials like potatoes from the local farmers. He said the new facility would further create additional demand for locally-sourced ingredients, as this would help the farming community of the state to be strengthened socially and economically.

The chief minister also said that the state had, of late, gained prominence as an attractive investment hub owing to its business-friendly policies, drawing the attention of investors.

He said that the decision of PepsiCo India to set up its food manufacturing plant in Assam and invest in the state was a testimony to Assam’s increased importance as an attractive investment hub.