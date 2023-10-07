Youth crushed under moving train in Assam

According to police, the incident was reported close to Panbari village in Bilasipara in Assam’s Dhubri district.

Somesh Ali, a young man, was reportedly struck by a train headed for Lower Assam when he was crossing the tracks. As he was wearing earphones, he failed to hear the approaching train and came under it. He died immediately.

The local police arrived on the spot and removed the body for an autopsy.

A similar incident was reported in Lakhimpur district’s Dhalpur earlier this month.

