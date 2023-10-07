GST Council scraps tax on millet flour

Food preparations in powder form containing at least 70 per cent millets will not have to pay any GST, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a press conference after the GST Council meeting.

These food products have to be sold in loose form or non-branded packets.

However, branded millet products will attract a GST of 5 per cent, the Finance Minister added.

The decision has been taken as 2023 has been declared the Year of the Millet, the Minister said.

Earlier, the fitment committee of the GST Council had recommended the exemption on powdered millet. It had refused to give any incentive for prepared products made out of millet.

IANS